Germany Backs Developing Countries With 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The German Government has pledged to support developing countries with 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which will be mainly distributed through the COVAX vaccine platform.

The German authority is currently working to ensure the fair and efficient distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

Germany is a strong supporter of COVAX as well as the co-founder and second largest donor of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT Accelerator).

ACT Accelerator promotes equitable access for all to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics and aims to strengthen health systems throughout the world.

The pandemic can only be overcome if it is brought under control all over the world. Germany therefore opted at an early stage to focus on finding joint responses to the pandemic in a spirit of solidarity.

In addition to donating vaccines, Germany is the second largest donor to the ACT Accelerator at present and has provided Є2.2 billion to date. Most of this support is going to the international vaccine platform COVAX, while some is being used for diagnostic tools and medication to treat COVID-19.

German Ambassador to Nigeria, Birgitt Ory, who disclosed this in statement made available to the media, said the world must come together in the fight against COVID-19 to ensure the safety of everyone.

“Nobody is safe until everybody is safe. We must continue to work together to ensure access to vaccines”, she said.

The German envoy also disclosed that Germany has donated a total of 5,164,643 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria over the past seven weeks.

The most recent badge, according to her, arrived in Nigeria on 29 November 2021, containing 2.240.243 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Since the end of August, the German Government has also been donating doses from its own stocks that are not needed for its national vaccination campaign, including booster shots. The German contribution is the second-highest worldwide and will help ensure better access to vaccines.

Similarly, Germany has also receives requests for ventilators, masks and medical equipment from all over the world and it has provided support to around 100 countries and has launched three major relief packages.

Among other things, over 2500 ventilators have been donated. Moreover, the German Government has made available Є450 million for humanitarian assistance in the context of COVID-19 in order to help people in humanitarian emergencies.

On its part, COVAX has so far provided vaccines from German supply agreements to Mauritania, Ethiopia, Malawi, Togo, Tajikistan, the Sudan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Botswana, Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Jamaica, Nigeria, the Philippines, Kenya, Bangladesh, Côte d’Ivoire, Somalia, Pakistan, Guineaand Ghana.

Notably, Germany and the European Union (EU) are also committed to finding a multilateral response to the pandemic and to ensuring fair, transparent and affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines, medicines and diagnostics around the globe.

This is aimed at ensuring that this access is not tied to political conditions is a joint approach in a spirit of solidarity which stands in contrast to the bilateral pledges and vaccine nationalism of some states.

Moreover, Germany and the EU are therefore actively working to promote the production of vaccines in Africa in particular. Meanwhile, Germany wants to secure regional healthcare in the long term and will provide funding to help set up vaccine production in countries including South Africa and Senegal.