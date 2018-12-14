Sanitation: NGO Takes Campaign Against Open Defecation to Enugu Market

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Enugu based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Global Health and Awareness Research Foundation (GHARF) on Thursday took the campaign against open defecation to Ogbete Market in Enugu.

The campaign was powered in conjunction with WaterAid, Enugu State, and Hope Spring Water NGOs.

Speaking to Newsmen during the exercise, Executive Director of GHARF Professor Obioma Nwogu, explained that the campaign was to educate people on the need to embrace hygiene.

She said: “We know that many people do not have toilet and even those who have do not have water and that is why we are introducing Water Easy Toilet pan and stool.

“Besides, we cannot continue to be living in a dirty environment thereby endangering our health.

“We need leaders who are concerned with our health because unhygienic environment is dangerous to health and can cost us our lives.

“One of the purposes we bring this campaign to you is to let you know that you have right to sanitation and healthy environment,’’ she said.

Also speaking, Michael Otabor, WaterAid support consultant, Enugu State, urged the marketers to vote for WASH because it is life and the only way we can take care of our health.

“Stop open defecation and do not forget to vote for a leader that have our healthy leaving in mind,’’ he advised.

Mr Alloysius who represented the chairman Ogbete Main Market Traders Association (OMMTA), Mr John Eze, in his remarks describe the campaign as a welcome development.

He applauded the Water Easy Toilet pans and Stools and urged the campaigners to make them available as most of the leaders in Rural Areas are willing to help many people get the toilets owing to its affordability.

“This is a half way to healthy environment therefore I urge everybody to help in taking the campaign to the nooks and cranny of the state,’’ he said.

Representative of the Commissioner for Water Resources in the state, Mr Christopher Ogbu said that the commissioner was in support of the campaign.

“Water is life and there are other things that sustains it and they are sanitation and hygiene, so you cannot do sanitation without water.

Meanwhile, a marketer who identified himself as Mr. Okechukwu Nnadi, stressed the need for rules and regulations to regulate incessant open defecation at the Ogbete axes.

“There are toilets in the market and even outside but those who close late from the market at night defecate anywhere they see and they can only be stopped with standby security to checkmate the trend.

