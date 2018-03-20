Senate Adjourns Plenary to Honour Late Senator Wakili

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate Tuesday adjourned its plenary session till Wednesday as a mark of honour to late Senator Ali Wakili of Bauchi State.

The resolution followed a motion moved by the Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan.

Lawan in his motion lamented that the nation had lost a lawmaker who fought for the development of democracy in the country.

Senator Lawan’s motion read in part:

“On the 17th of this month, Saturday we woke up to receive a very sad news of the death of our friend, our brother and our colleague, very distinguished senator Ali Wakili,” Lawan said.

“Mr. President this is sad for not only this senate. Not only his senatorial district that he represented but for his entire country and the development of democracy in Nigeria

“It is tradition that when this kind of divine incident happens and we lose a colleague in the Senate or House of Representatives we normally observe one-minute silence in the honour of the departed but also adjourn plenary and suspend activities in the national assembly in honour of the deceased. May his soul rest in peace.

While responding, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki announced that a special valedictory session would be held in Wakili’s honour Wednesday.

Following this, the upper Legislative Chamber adjourned plenary till Wednesday, March 21, 2018, when a valedictory session is expected to hold in Wakili’s honour.

The late Senator last Saturday slumped in his Gwarimpa estate residence, Abuja and later died in a hospital after receiving the first treatment.

He was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and was until his death, Chairman Senate committee on Poverty Alleviation.

