2023: Pro Tinubu Support Group Takes Geo – Political Meeting To Calabar, South- South Region

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of its ongoing tour of the six geo political zone of Nigeria to drum support for the ruling All progressive Congress APC presidential Candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 polls, a political pressure group under the platform of ‘Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative’ (OPI) weekend stormed Calabar, Cross River state for South- South geo political zone.

The Calabar outing by the group, led by Ambassador Mrs. Ginika Tor, a serving Federal Commissioner, in the Federal Character Commission (FCC), came barely a week after they visited Lagos under their pet Project tagged “Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju” a pro programme for the APC Standard bearer.

Speaking at the event, the Convener, Ambassador Tor, explained that project “IGBO KWENU 4 ASIWAJU”, is a brainchild of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative to drum support for the Presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Omaluegwuoku, in english, literally means one who can swim in flame

Tor, told newsmen that ” Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju was borne out of her passion to bring South Easterners on board the Asiwaju Presidential project, galvanize their interests in massively voting for Asiwaju/Shetima ticket and ensure that the Ibos do not make the past mistakes of voting wrongly.

She emphasized that Igbos had in the past made wrong electoral calculations and that is why they seem to be marginalized.

Mrs. Tor, contended that the Igbos have been voting PDP since 1999 but when it was time for PDP to reward them for their loyalty to the party with the Presidential candidate, the party ceded it to the North.

“So, the South- South people like South East should vote massively for a Southern candidate in the person of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu for a better Nigeria. 2023 is a time to get it right and the Igbos must take a bold step to align with Asiwaju on this journey devoid of sentiments and emotions.

According to the Federal Commissioner, Asiwaju should be considered based on his past antecedents, his laudable achievements which has positioned him as a true patriot and nationalist whose capacity and competence is not in doubt.

“How can you vote uncertainty against certainty” pointing out that Asiwaju laid the foundation for a modern Lagos State between 1999-2007 and leap frogged the IGR from a paltry N600m per month to over N10B monthly and it is upon that foundation that successive administrations of Lagos state have leveraged to continue to deliver dividends of democracy to Lagosians.

Mrs. Tor “further enjoined the good people of Cross River State, and South- South zone in general to critically consider the personal qualities and experience profiles of Asiwaju and his running mate Senator Shettima.

“These two distinguished Nigerians complement each other; both have demonstrated selfless leadership and are detribalized”.

“Their peculiarity cannot be over emphasized”, noting that, both great men did not only do well as State Governors, but helped to midwife a process that led to worthy ambassadors to succeed them and sustain their leadership qualities for the people till date.

The Association boss, however, highlighted the fact that , Gov Sanwu-Olu and Gov Zulum have continued to deliver dividends of democracy in their respective states without undue interference by their predecessors, Asiwaju and Shettima.

The Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative leader, also re-affirmed that the tour will cover six geopolitical zones of the country and thereafter embark on state to state tour in Igbo dominated areas to canvass and win over more Ibos for Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

She disclosed that the project kick-started in Enugu at her birthday ceremony, then proceeded to Lagos State and now Cross-River State which covers the South – South Region of Nigeria.

She announced that the next outing is billed to hold in Kano State on the 5th of August, 2022 for the North West Region and 6th of August will be the turn of Yobe State for the North East Region and then the grand finale is scheduled to take place in the Capital city of Nigeria, FCT, Abuja.

Asked by a Journalist, how the project is funded, Hon. Tor said “it is almost 100 percent self-funded, however my friend, Hon Imaan Suleiman, Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons supported us and the Co-coordinator Hon. Jude Idimogu also contributed financially towards the Lagos outing.

She added: “Meanwhile this project is huge and so far has cost us well in excess of N15 million. To power the Calabar town hall meeting I had to fall back on my savings because someone who had promised to support us after the Lagos outing backed out at last minute, but because I do not start what I can’t finish, I postponed the Calabar outing from the initial date to July 24th of July to 31st of July, 2022.

“When people see the capacity that we are demonstrating, all they say is that these ones have cashed out because that is what people are used to, they want to cash out before they work (She laughs).

Mrs Tor hinted that “the Lagos State Governor, His Excellency Babajide Sonwu-olu is the Grand Patron, simply because he is extremely passionate about Asiwaju, but I intentionally did not reach out to him regarding funding because we want to make our contributions , we also believe in the leadership of Asiwaju on the basis that he has been tested and trusted. He is a man of principles and Nigeria needs him so much at this time”.

She concluded by appreciating her followers whom she described as “my die hard ones”, she told the press team that they have demonstrated true followership and love towards her, “they are God’s gift to me” she said.

“They contributed money and have paid their transportation fares to join her at all venues, Lagos and Calabar.

“I couldn’t have achieved this alone without the divine help of God Almighty and my faithful ones such as Chief Mrs. Gladys Eze, my SSA Hon. Nkiru Onyata, Joy Nwagbara, Chikadibia Rejoice, Pst John Eloka, Uchenna Barthlomen, Isiaka Salmon, Ogochukwu Onuoha (Abacha) and others that are also on the list waiting to be selected to join the trip.

Also speaking, Hon. Jude Emeka Idimogu (Member Lagos State House of Assembly), who doubles as the Co-Coordinator, Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju in his address noted that Tinubu has a very large heart and has over the years led the charge to accommodate Igbos and other Nigerians including those from Cross River in Lagos State as well as given many of them rare privilege to serve in the Government of Lagos State.

He pointed the way forward for the South East and South- South zones, by advancing cogent reasons why they should ensure that Asiwaju is voted for massively.

In her speech, the Honourable Commissioner representing Cross-River State at the Federal Character Commission, Hon. Atangba Nsor, encouraged everyone present to remain focused in projecting Asiwaju, considering what he has done in the past that has singled him out as the right man for the job.

Also speaking, Hon. Lady Chief (Mrs.) Lawrencia Ita representing the National Women Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Dr. Betta Edu, said she and a large number of Calabarians are working tirelessly to see that Asiwaju becomes the President of Nigeria come 2023, applauding Mrs. Tor for initiating Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju, Amb.

She thanked her for taking it upon herself to visit Calabar with such an amazing initiative.

Chairman of the event, Hon. Boniface Okache, had in his opening remark, welcomed all present as well as encouraged them to take the project seriously, saying he is confident that it is a positive one.

The South-South Coordinator, Hon. Igo Okparanma in a speech, described the convener as an amazon who will stop at nothing to ensure the success of whatever she embarks on, assuring those present a good reward system considering the “personality and pedigree of the woman championing this course.

He implored the people to continue to advocate for Asiwaju/Shettima ticket for it is an assurance ticket for good governance.

Cross River State Coordinator for Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative, Mrs. Maria Nnenna Ezaigu appreciated the President/ Founder of the organization whom she described as Agunwanyi “The Lioness”

“Because she is a strong woman”, she also pleaded with everyone to go and get their PVC considering the new electoral act and election method which ensures that every vote must count.