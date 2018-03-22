Senate Confirms 2 New CBN Deputy Governors, Rejects 1 MPC Nominee

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has confirmed the appointments of two new Deputy Governors (DG) of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN.

The new apex Bank appoitees are: Mrs. Aisha Ahmad and Mr. Edward Adamu.

Similarly, the upper Legislative Chamber approved the nomination of three out of four members of the Monetary Policy Committee, MPC.

Those confirmed at Thursday’s plenary as MPC members included: Prof. Adeola Festus Adenikinju; Dr. Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi and Dr. Robert Chikwendu Asogwa.

The Senate however declined the approval of Dr. Asheikh A. Maidugu.

The Senate committee report which approved three others stated Maidugu was considered unqualified for the post being nominated for.

The Senate Committee ‎on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, had last week screened the nominees, hence, the adoption of its report and subsequent confirmation of the new CBN executives.

