Nigeria Announces 4 Deaths, 216 New COVID-19 Infections

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 4 deaths and 216 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total infections in the country to 54, 463.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3 had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

It disclosed that the new infections were recorded in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC stated that of the 216 new cases, Plateau had the highest number with 59, followed by Rivers, Abia, and Lagos which had 27, 22, and 20 respectively.

Others were Oyo – 18, Enugu – 17, Kaduna – 11, FCT – 11, Ogun – 10, Ebonyi – four, Osun – four, Ekiti – four, Delta – three, Edo – three, Akwa Ibom – two, and Bauchi – one.

The health agency said that this brought the total number of infections in the country since its first index case in February, 2020 to 54,463.

It noted that those who had lost their lives to the virus in country increased by four, raising the death toll of infections to 1,027.

The health agency also said that the number of recoveries in the country increased to 42,439 after 429 more patients were successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres in the country.

It added that as at Monday, Nigeria had a total of 10,997, recoveries.

NCDC stated that this represented 20.19 per cent of the total confirmed cases with 77.92 per cent recoveries and 1.88 per cent deaths recorded.

