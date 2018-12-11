W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Marginalization: Senate Suspends Confirmation Of EFCC Nominees

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, December 11th, 2018


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has suspended the confirmation process of the Economic and Financial crimes Commission (EFCC) nominees.

While the Lawmakers who contributed to the screening report submitted by Senator Chukwuka Utazi endorsed the capability of the nominees, some also noted that the nomination did not cut across the six geo-political zones of the country.

Senator Barnabas Gemade in his contribution at the Tuesday plenary seconded the motion for the Senate to consider Senator Utazi committee-led report.

Senator Victor Umeh observed that the nominees have very rich, vital skills and experience, yet, noted that only one of the nominees was from the South-West, while the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, is from the North.

He complained that the South East and South South were not accommodated in the nomination.

The Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan in his contribution, advised the lawmaker to “pass the nominations as presented, while amendment should be made to accommodate equal representation from all geo-political zones.

Against this background, the Senate via its official handle tweeted ‘’At the Executive session, the Senate deliberated on the issues bordering on workings of the Nigerian Senate and the @nassnigeria in general and also agreed that the confirmation of the EFCC nominees should be suspended for further legislative input #TodayInSenatePlenary”.

 

