INEC, Suspended Further Collation Of Governorship Results In Enugu, Abia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, has announced the suspension of further Collation of results of the Governorship results in Enugu and Abia states.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

“The Commission met today, Monday 20th March 2023 and reviewed the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday 18th March 2023.

“Arising from the meeting, the Commission took the decision to suspend forthwith further collation of the Governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States.

“It will be recalled that our office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs yesterday Sunday 19th March 2023 and our officials held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local Government Area.

“Similarly, reports from Enugu State call for a review of the results for the Governorship election from the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East.

“Consequently, the Commission hereby suspends the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Enugu State which are yet to be collated. A review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.

Okoye added” We appeal for the understanding and patience of voters, parties and candidates in the affected States”