Shakeup in Nigerian Police as IGP Redeploys Senior Officers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting and redeployment of senior police officers in line with the recent presidential approval for the re-organisation of the force.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the presidential approval included the creation of an additional Department, the Directorate of Intelligence, expansion of the police zonal structure from 12 to 17 and the creation of two additional FCID annexes.

According to Mba, the Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) affected by the posting and redeployment are Mr Adeleye Oyebade, Head, Department of Research and Planning and Mr Ibrahim Lamorde, Head, Directorate of Intelligence, Force Headquarters.

He said prior to the posting, Oyebade, was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Jos while Lamorde, was the AIG in-charge of Force Intelligence.

The FPRO said the I-G had also ordered the positing of five senior police officers to the newly created zonal commands.

Mba said the AIGs affected by the posting are Dan-Mallam Mohammed, Zone 13, Awka; Rabiu Yusuf, Zone 14, Katsina; Lawal Ado, Zone 15, Maiduguri; Austine Agbonlahor, Zone 16, Yenagoa; and David Folawiyo, Zone 17 Akure.

“Mr Asuquo Amba, former Commissioner of Police (CP), Ekiti Command, takes charge as AIG of the new FCID Annex Gombe.

“Mr Olafimihan Adeoye, former CP Federal-SARS takes charge as the AIG, FCID Annex Enugu while Mr Uche Anozie, former CP Cross River takes charge as AIG, FCID Annex Lagos,” he said.

​Mba said the I-G urged the affected officers to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new places of assignment.

He enjoined them to bring policing closer to the people and work with relevant stakeholders to tackle crime and improve on policing services across the country.

He said the postings and re-deployments were with immediate effect.

(NAN)