Six Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect to APC

Niyi Balogun, Lagos

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Six members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Lagos State House of Assembly have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection was announced in a letter read on the floor of the House Thursday by the Acting Clerk, Mr. Azeez Sanni, while the Minority leader, Akeem Bello after notified his colleagues.

The Lawmakers who cross carpeted were: Mosunmola Sangodara, Surulere 2; Dayo Famakinwa, Ajeromi Ifelodun 1; Fatai Oluwa, Ajeromi Ifelodun 2; Jude Idimogwu, Oshodi-Isolo I and Hakeem Sokunle, Oshodi-Isolo 2.

The legislators hinged their defection on the raging crisis rocking the PDP both at the state and the national levels.

