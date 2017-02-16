W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Six Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmakers Defect to APC

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, February 16th, 2017

Niyi Balogun, Lagos

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Six members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Lagos State House of Assembly have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection was announced in a letter read on the floor of the House Thursday by the Acting Clerk, Mr. Azeez Sanni, while the Minority leader, Akeem Bello after notified his colleagues.

The Lawmakers who cross carpeted were: Mosunmola Sangodara, Surulere 2; Dayo Famakinwa, Ajeromi Ifelodun 1; Fatai Oluwa, Ajeromi Ifelodun 2; Jude Idimogwu, Oshodi-Isolo I and Hakeem Sokunle, Oshodi-Isolo 2.

The legislators hinged their defection on the raging crisis rocking the PDP both at the state and the national levels.

 

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=38061





