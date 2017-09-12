South-east Governors Forum Spokesman Denies Military Invasion Reports

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Director, Media and Communications of South East Governors Forum, Mr Michael Udah, has denied media reports credited to him as saying that the body condemns the alleged military invasion of some parts of the South East region, describing it as “pure fabrications, unfounded and falsehoods”.

He made the denial on in a press statement he signed and made available to African Examiner on Tuesday in Enugu.

The Forum Spokesman said: “I have observed with dismay recent reports in the media – online and mainstream – on the South East Governors Forum, which at best could pass as pure fabrications, unfounded and falsehoods. It is sad that in one of those reports, quotes and assertions which I didn’t make were attributed to me.

” I, therefore, state categorically that I, Michael Ike Udah did not tell any reporter or media organizations that the South East Governors condemned the alleged military invasion of some parts of the South East.

“What I told Mr Peter Okutu, a reporter with the Vanguard newspaper over the telephone was that the South East Governors were working to bring about a peaceful atmosphere in the South East zone and the entire country; and that the Governors were doing this by consulting with stakeholders and organizations.

Udah, a former chief press Secretary to ex- Governor Peter Obi of Anambra state, added that he told the reporter that “in reaction to the recent developments, they have conveyed a meeting for September 15, 2017.

They have also set up a 7-man committee to investigate the issue and report to them on the day of the meeting.

That the South East Governors are also in contact with the Military and other authorities with a view to ensuring the prevalence of peace in the country.

He noted that “as part of the ongoing misinformation in the media on the South East Governors Forum, an online news platform igberenews.com recently fabricated a report that South East Governors met in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State where they condemned the killing of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

