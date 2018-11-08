Southeast Governors Reject Police Burglary Claims on Ekweremadu’s Attack

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governors of the Southeast, Nigeria have rejected the police burglary claim on the alleged recent assassination attempt on the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, calling on thorough investigation on the issue.

They said that the zone was not satisfied with the police preliminary investigation into the matter, insisting on full scale investigation into the attempted assassination.

Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi stated this Wednesday in Abakaliki, while receiving the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, in charge of Zone 6, Mr. Samuel Ogunjemi who visited him.

According to him, the call for investigation was to rebuild the confidence of the people on the Nigerian police as being able to protect the lives and property of every Nigerian, adding that if the case was not followed to its logical conclusion, it may lead to loss of confidence in the security agencies.

Umahi, maintained that the police report was not acceptable, on the case that led to the near kidnap of the Deputy Senate President’s son, and forcing him to open the door leading to his father’s room, maintaining that such act could not be regarded as mere burglary attempt.

“We demand as people of South East that Police should do thorough investigation and bring those behind the attack to book.

“I also on behalf of the entire South East Governors call on the police to try and protect the lives of our people anywhere in the country,”

The Ebonyi Governor, stated that Nigeria’s continued existence will be determined by free and credible general election in 2019, even as he warned that his state will resist any attempt to rig the election.

“Let votes of Nigerians count; let us not do something that will endanger the lives of the people or the lives of our security agents because the people are going to resist any form of intimidation to rig election in 2019,”

In his response, the AIG, had described Governor David Umahi as a man of peace and a security conscious Nigeria, assuring him of credible and peaceful general election in 2019.

The police senior officer, added that the security operatives would remain neutral in the coming general election, saying that their constitutional duty was to maintain peace, law and order.

He said: “It is very important to ensure free and fair and peaceful election” in 2019.

“It is our promise to assure you that police will be neutral. We don’t have any political interest and we are impartial umpire.

“All we need is your corporation and encouragement to us with logistics like vehicles to work for effective policing.”

