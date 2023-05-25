Why I Won’t Disappoint Nigerians – Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, in Abuja, said that he will not disappoint the trust given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari and millions of Nigerians.



The former Lagos State governor also disclosed that he understands the weight of the honour conferred upon him and the corresponding task ahead.

Tinubu disclosed this during his acceptance speech after he was conferred with the National Honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

“I understand the magnitude of the honour conferred on me today and the task ahead. Nigerians deserve no less.

“You (Buhari) have charted the course and I shall not disappoint you,” he said.

The African Examiner writes that Thursday’s conferment makes Tinubu the 16th person to hold the GCFR Honour.

Those before him include Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Shehu Shagari, Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ibrahim Babangida, Ernest Shonekan, Sani Abacha, Moshood Abiola, Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan.

Others who have also been conferred with the title include late British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II, South Africa’s Nelson Mandela and former Libyan Leader, Muammar Gaddafi