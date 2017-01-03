State House Of Assembly Rumpus Rages, As Jigawa Assembly Sacks Speaker

DUTSE, JIGAWA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Jigawa State House of Assembly has impeached its Speaker, Idris Garba.

Garba after his impeachment Tuesday morning was immediately replaced with Isa Idris representing Gwaram constituency as the new Speaker.

Earlier, the Clerk of the house, Hussaini Ali announced that he received an impeachment notice signed by 25 out of the 30 members of the legislative chamber. Ali disclosed that members impeached the former Speaker due to alleged high handedness and abuse of power.

The session that conducted election of the new Speaker was presided over by the Garba’s Deputy, Ahmed Garba.

Garba announced that 25 of the 30 members of the assembly endorsed the impeachment, after which he affirmed that the constitutional requirement of two third to impeach any of its principal officers has been met.

The Deputy Speaker said: “With this development, I hereby declare the seat of the Speaker vacant and a fresh election should be conducted to elect the new speaker.’’

In the election, the new Speaker Idris according to NAN, defeated Isa Dutse with 12 to six votes, while five members were indifferent.

