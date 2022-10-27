Mixed Reactions As Kanye West Got Escorted Out Of Sketchers Offices

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kanye West was “escorted” by two executives out of the Skechers corporate offices after the rapper showed up uninvited.

He arrived “unannounced and without invitation” at the Los Angeles offices, Skechers said, adding that he was “engaged in unauthorized filming.”

The hip hop star appeared at a Paris fashion show this month wearing a shirt emblazoned with “White Lives Matter,” a slogan created as a backlash to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Days later, he was locked out of Twitter and Instagram for threatening to “Go death for 3 JEWISH PEOPLE,” using a reference to US military readiness.

Reactions have been coming on Twitter, @lavern_spicer says: Funny how black lives stop mattering when it’s Kanye saying what he thinks in a free speech country.

@LegendaryEnergy also said: Left wingers said: 1.) Black people can’t be racist because racism only can be from a more powerful group 2.) Kanye replaced ‘white people’ with ‘Jewish’ & the whole world comes crashing down 3.) Many powerful Jews openly hate non-Jewish whites proudly no problem Get the trick?

@nescartridges said: not saying kanye doesn’t deserve it but its weird how quick big corp and media are to cut ties with a celebrity when its a black guy but not the sea of pedophiles still invading Hollywood.

@EndWokeness: If Kanye said “white people” instead of “Jewish people”, he would have his own show on MSNBC by now.

@BlackKnight10k: I’m in favor of the overnight total excommunication of Kanye but there’s a dude out there who tried to overthrow the government and then stole more classified documents than anyone in history and he’s out here holding televised rallies and shit.

@BlackTittan: No company left when he opposed the “black lives matter” movement with the “white lives matter” statement. But one hard truth about the Jewish community. Boom, even the companies we didn’t know existed left Kanye. Damn Ye.