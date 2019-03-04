W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Suspension: Imo APC Demands Oshiomhole’s Resignation

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, March 4th, 2019


From  Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Imo state chapter, has condemned in strong terms the recent  suspension of the state Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha by the National Working Committee, NWC, over alleged anti party activities.

Reacting to the development  in Owerri, the Imo state capital, state chairman of the party,  Mr. Daniel Nwafor, said the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole disregarded the rule of law in the suspension of  Okorocha.

He said  the party in the  state would not honour the ‘purported suspension’ of the governor, from the APC, adding that the APC  national had outlived his usefulness in the party.

The chairman revealed that the  party’s record in the state showed that the APC  governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma was not a registered member of the APC in his ward in the Oru East council Area of the state.

Nwafor, posited  that as far as the state was concerned, it has no gubernatorial  candidate in the March 9, 2019 governorship poll.

According to him, “I was with the APC chairman from Ogboko ward where the governor hails from. There was no letter from the NWC to him to query the governor for any offence.

“The truth is that Oshiomhole is a man who has no respect for rule of law. He has penchant for disobeying valid court judgments and orders.

“We demand his immediate resignation from the APC. Adams Oshiomhole has outlived his usefulness in the APC.

The chairman, added  “ As a party we will not honour that purported suspension. It is null and void and of no effect.

He   insisted “that  Governor Okorocha remains the leader of the APC in Imo State.”

 

 

