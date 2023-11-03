WINET, Spanish Partner, Cooperante Mundo Offers Scholarship To 106 Enugu Indigent Female Students

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The joy of one hundred and six Indigent female students of Comprehensive Secondary School (CSS) Akpasha, in Nkanu West Council area of Enugu State and their parents knew no bound Wednesday, as a non governmental organization, Women Information Network, (WINET) and her foreign partner, Mundo Cooperante of Spain offered them Scholarship.

Recalled that a total of 128 female students of same school had during the 2022-2023 academic session, benefitted from same gesture put together under the Organization’s programme tagged: ‘the right to be a girl’

Speaking during the colorful ceremony held at the school, which equally featured presentation of assorted writing materials and school bags to the students, Executive Director of WINET, Mrs. Miriam Menkiti, said “we are here today to award scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic session to 106 Indigent female students of CSS, by Women Information Network (WINET) in partnership with Mundo Cooperante of Spain.

She noted that “the students of the school had benefited from an earlier scholarship during the 2022-2023 academic session.

According to her, “the scholarship package included payment of school and examination fees, and provision of school bags, notebooks, mathematics and pens.

Mrs. Menkiti further explained that the project was developed in defence of the rights of girls in particular to end Girl Child and forced Marriages by supporting the education of Girls, urging the beneficiaries not to take the gesture for granted.

In an interview, principal of the school, Mrs Florence Onwa, said ” I really lack words to express how i feel about this wonderful gesture by WINET and its foreign partner, Cooperante Mundo of Spain that are fully committed to the promotion of girl child education.

“So, today, I am so glad and happy seeing 106 of my female students benefiting from this scholarship scheme barely one year after our students benefited from it”assuring that the would adhere strictly to all the instructions and rules governing the intervention.

Responding on behalf of her colleagues, Miss Gift Chukwudi, a Senior Secondary SS class 3 student, expressed appreciation to the two Organizations for always intervening in their school, even when there are numerous schools in the state.

She therefore, promised that they would not let their parents, school, WINET and her foreign partner down, stressing that they will always take their studies very seriously so as to come out with nice results in the end





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



