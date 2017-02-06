Tension in Anambra as Pastor Murdered, Dumped inside Drainage

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tension and anxiety ensued in the commercial city of Nnewi, Anambra State, South- East Nigeria, weekend, as residents of the area woke up to discover the lifeless body of the General Overseer of Jesus Covenant Bible Ministries, Pastor Etim.

Our Correspondent gathered that the corpse was discovered inside a gutter with his hands and legs tied with ropes attached to heavy stones.

The clergyman was said to have been murdered by unknown persons in front of his church, located at Nwayi-Imo bus stop, in Nnewi, hours after a vigil service.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Ikechukwu Egbochukwu, who confirmed the incident, said residents woke up to the gory sight at about 5am on Saturday.

He said the deceased’s eldest son raised the alarm which attracted members of the public.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, the deceased believed to be in his forties and from Akwa Ibom State, was stripped to his underwear with hands and feet tied behind his back.

“An item which looks like a nylon was also used to tie his mouth”, the PPRO stated.

“It is suspected he must have been killed somewhere before he was dumped inside the gutter.

“Officers from Central Police Station, CPS, Nnewi dispersed the mammoth crowd that gathered at the scene before taking the body and deposited it in mortuary.

Egbochukwu, confirmed “investigations have begun into the killing.”

