Court Discharges, Acquits El-Zakzaky, Wife

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Justice Gideon Kurada of Kaduna High Court has discharged and acquited leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.

The IMN leader and his wife stood trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, among other criminal charges since December 2015, following a clash between his followers and convoy of the then Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai in Zaria.

The court had fixed July 28 for ruling in the no-case submission filed by Zakzaky.

Justice Gideon Kurada had fixed the date after the prosecution and counsel to the defendants addressed the court on the no-case submission prayer

Briefing journalists after the secret trial, counsel to Zakzaky, Marshal Abubakar, said the court upheld their no-case submission and agreed the case lacks merit.

