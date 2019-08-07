Uganda Probes Allegations Of Corruption In Judiciary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ugandan Chief Justice Bart Katureebe on Wednesday named a task force to investigate allegations of corruption in the judiciary.

Katureebe in a statement said the six member team will begin work immediately and report back to him within 60 days.

The investigation was sparked off after a series of reports by the state owned Vision Group, a consortium of media houses, showing acts of bribery and corruption tendencies in the courts.

“We encourage such audits in all courts, and we are willing to do it as a partnership. Our aim should be to take action on the culprits by the Judicial Service Commission,’’ Katureebe said.

According to the country’s President, Yoweri Museveni corruption is a vice that is impeding the provision of services in the country.

Museveni in 2018 formed an anti corruption unit under his office to beef up other government efforts in fighting the evil.

Activists argued that the country has good legal and policy frameworks to fight corruption but the challenge is in the implementation.

