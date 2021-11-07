Tension In Ebonyi As Communal Clash Claim 17 Lives

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The incessant Communal crisis in the volatile Effium Community of Ohaukwu, Ebonyi State has again reared its ugly head this weekend , as Ezza Effium people allegedly attacked Amuda Effium natives in their sleep, killing no fewer than seventeen people.

African Examiner gathered that several people who sustained various degrees of injuries during the fracas have been hospitalised at Effium and Ngbo, while the slain seventeen were buried on Saturday by the locals.

Our Correspondent recalled that there had been incessant disturbances in Effium Community between the autonomous Effium people and the Ezza Effium believed to be settlers resulting in loss of scores of lives.

However, while the Amuda Effium people were fast in their sleep last friday, the Ezza attackers allegedly invaded them and massacred many while several others were seriously injured.

A villager who simply gave his name as Barnabas said his mother was among those that escaped death with a gunshot wound and is now hospitalised at Ngbo.

Barnabas therefore, called on the governor David Umahi led Government in the state as well as the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency come to their rescue before Ezza Effium people sack them from their ancestral homes.

“We are calling on the government to come and rescue our people from the hands of Ezza Effium people.

“As I speak to you, my mother was shot in the hand and is now receiving treatment in at a private hospital in Ngbo,” Barnabas said.

When contacted over the development, the Ebonyi State police public Relations officer PPRO, DSP Loveth Odah said the matter has not been officially reported to the Command.

She added however that she had that there was the usual restiveness in the area and that the situation was brought under control.

“They never reported one person not to talk of 17 people killed. We only heard that there was restiveness in the area and that the situation has been brought under control.

According to her, “they reported back under two hours that the situation has been brought under control” she said.























