Undergraduate Student Commits Suicide Over Inability to Graduate

From Ignatius Okpara, Umuahia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Abia state university (ABSU), Uturu, South East Nigeria, was on Monday thrown into shock as a final year student of optometry, identified as Willson Chukwudi, committed suicide over his inability to graduate from the institution with his course mates two years after they left the school.

African Examiner gathered that the young man’s hope of graduating this session was dashed after the Abia State Government recently ordered the university management to bar students who could not pay their school fees from writing exams.

The government’s action was widely condemned by the general public considering the fact that the state government is currently owing civil servants several months salary backlog which made it impossible for parents to pay the fees.

However, some of the deceased friends in school took to Facebook to mourn him.

“Today was a very bad day for me, I feel so empty and keep on asking myself while life is so unfair. I never imagined that I will hear such story today. Oh my God why? Said one Njoku.

“Hmmmm Willson Chukwudi why did you do this to us, you broke our heart and made us wonder why you will take away your own life, you didn’t remember all the sufferings of your parents and people who are hopeful because of your life, for whatever you went through is not worth taking your own life.

“We your colleagues can’t stop crying over this bad incident, if we had seen this coming believe.”

