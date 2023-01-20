Bbtitans: Dating A Nigerian In South Africa Is Forbidden

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Big Brother Titans housemate, Khosi, says that one of the most abominable acts in South Africa is dating a Nigerian.

Khosi, who is presently in a relationship with Nigerian housemate Yemi, stated this in a conversation in the house.

According to her, this was the reason why her previous relationship did not work as the taboo affected her three-year-old relationship.

“In South Africa, it is like a taboo to date a Nigerian man,” she said. When asked for the reason, Khosi added that “some things are better left unsaid.”

The African Examiner writes that Yemi and Khosi are the first to reveal any form of romantic connection in Biggie’s house.

This has left many people wondering what will become of Khosi’s relationship with Yemi, who is a Nigerian.