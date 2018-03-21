UNICEF Promises to Support Freed Dapchi Schoolgirls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says it’s delighted that the girls abducted on 19 February 2018 from a school in Dapchi, Yobe state, northeast Nigeria were returned safely to their families.

The Nigerian government confirmed early on Wednesday that 105 girls out of the 110 abducted have gained their freedom while five of them reportedly died in captivity.

A statement by Mohamed Malick Fall, Representative UNICEF Nigeria reads:

“We are pleased to see that the girls are back in the safe environment of their families.

“UNICEF is working closely with the Ministry of Youth in Yobe state to provide the

necessary support to the girls and their families.

“Over the last one month, the girls may have been exposed to physical and sexual violence. They need the support of their families and communities to feel safe and return to school.

“UNICEF is also working with civil society organizations to ensure that each girl receives individual attention – from medical treatment to psychosocial support.

“Our condolences to the families whose daughters could not come home. As we await further confirmation, five girls have reportedly died. UNICEF grieves with the families who lost their daughters.

“We are grateful for the efforts of all parties in ensuring safe return of the girls to their families.

“UNICEF reiterates that schools should be safe spaces, and protected at all times. Since the start of the insurgency in 2009, over 2,295 teachers have been killed and 19,000 displaced, and almost 1,400 schools destroyed.”

