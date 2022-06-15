Nigerians Criticize Peter Obi’s Trip To Egypt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media have welcomed the news that former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has left Nigeria on Tuesday for a three-day visit to Egypt with mixed feelings.

The African Examiner writes that Obi had announced the trip through his verified twitter page, @PeterObi, saying that the idea of the trip was to allow him to study how other countries are making progress when Nigeria is plumbing the depths of despair.

While in Egypt, he will, among other things, study the Egyptian power sector, education, planning and finance sectors.

“I just departed for Egypt on a 3-day visit as part of my detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria. In Egypt, I am expected to understudy, among others, the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors. -PO”, Obi tweeted.

This development has sparked social media reactions as some Nigerians are of the view that the timing of the trip was not right while some commended him for his foresight in embarking on the trip.

The African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@AishaYesufu writes: “Every little opportunity you have to make an inroad, make an impact, connect with people, YOU GRAB IT! Let me repeat! @PeterObi should have been in Ekiti not Egypt!”

@YeleSowore writes: “Heard @PeterObi traveled to Egypt to learn how to fix Education/Power problems, this is exactly the problem with unprepared candidates. It is 9 months to election & a two-term gov. & former VP candidate want to go learn something from Egypt in 3 days? Wow!”

@IkukuomaC writes: “Mr Peter Obi the incoming president of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of Labour party has gone on three days study in Egypt…He will be under studying the Egyptian power sector, Education, Planning and finance.”

@PaulTArkwright writes” “Would have thought that learning from other countries is key to turning round failing performance in Nigeria? Not all solutions are home grown. “

@j_samdavid writes: “If you have read the tweet, you would have understood that he is not condemning the trip and the purpose of the trip. Rather, the timing of the trip and purpose. Do you prepare for a test on the eve of that test? Am sure you don’t.”

@Mammanvatser81 writes: “And nine months is not that close, we are not at the eve of the election yet.”

@ingeniousabbey writes: “The Egyptian power solution that Sowore campaigned of in 2018 election season is what PO is just going to study few months to election. He talked abt the Egypt Siemens power mix to d extent Buhari govt invited dem to implement in Nigeria. It was the meeting Kyari died attending.”

@generalfemak writes: “So barrack Obama went to Europe to learn how to govern America abi smh.”

@Tmaxwrites: must u go to Egypt to study anything , what of ur years of governance in anambra, I think u use 8 years , all those years , are they wasted or something, there re more important things to do than understudying a country for 3 days, can u study in university for 3 days and graduate on d fourth day , mr man wake up