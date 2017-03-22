Uniform Controversy: Senate Orders Customs Boss, Hameed Ali to Resign

pix caption: controversial Nigeria Customs Boss, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd)

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As he made good his resolve not to appear before it today (Wednesday), the Senate has ordered the Comproller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Col Hameed Ali (rtd) to resign his appointment.

The order was issued Wednesday by the upper Legislative Chamber at its plenary.

It would be recalled that Col. Ali disclosed Tuesday at the Presidential Villa Abuja that he would not appear before the Senate, as he has received a writ of summons from concerned individual, joining him and Senate in the matter relating to wearing uniform as a condition for his appearance before the senior Lawmakers.

The public opinion has been divided on the raging controversy as many berated the Senate’s needless condition, while the other side yanked the retired Col, arguing that it is morally wrong for Ali to refuse to put on the uniform of an institution he heads. For the opponents of Col Ali, he is arrogant and stubborn.

