Unknown Gunmen Abduct Two 2 Catholic Priests In Anambra

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra state police Command has confirmed the abduction of two Catholic priests by yet to be identified gunmen at Nneyi Umeri area of the state.

They were kidnapped on Tuesday while on their way back from Onitsha on Monday evening.

The Anambra state police public Relations officer PPRO Haruna, Muhammed, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Awka, the state capital, said a patrol team attached to Otuocha Division recovered a light grey Toyota Corolla car with registration number FST 689 FL which was abandoned on the Nneyi Umueri road.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that the car belonged to a Reverend Father, who was allegedly kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen.

The police Spokesman in the state said security operatives were working round the clock to ensure that the Clergymen were rescued unhurt.

However, our Correspondent gathered that the victims who are serving at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, Umueze Anam, in Anambra West Council Area of the state, were returning to prepare for the visit of Cardinal Francis Arinze to the town before they were kidnapped by the unknown gunmen.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Authorities in the area are yet to make any public statement on the incident.

