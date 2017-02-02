2017 Budget: Dino Melaye Raises Alarm over Vice President N250 million Gatehouse

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senate Committee Chairman, Federal Capital Territory, Dino Melaye has raised alarm on the bloated budget for construction of the gatehouse of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo official residence as well as the National Assembly (NASS) Leadership.

Senator Melaye in the alarm he raised Thursday at a press briefing in Abuja alleged that the sum of N250million has been appropriated for the structure.

In view of the development, the Kogi West lawmaker hinted that the legislators might likely demand for review of the budget.

Senator Melaye also alleged that the budget allocations for construction of Senate President and House Speaker were equally on the high side.

