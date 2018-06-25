World Cup: Saudi Arabia Beat Egypt 2-1; Host Russia Lose 3-0 to Uruguay

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – With a last-gasp goal by winger Salem Al-Dawsar, the Saudi Arabia on Monday at Volgograd Arena, beat Mohamed Salah Egypt’s side by 2-1 in their last Group A match in the ongoing FIFA world cup tournament in Russia.

Salah opened the score line in the 22 minutes of the first half, but the equalizer came through Salman Al-Faraj. This equalizer came after the award of second controversial penalty in favour of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia midfielder Fahad Al Muwallad’s first penalty was saved by 45-year-old record-breaking goalkeeper Essam El Hadary. Faraj did the business deep into first-half injury time.

Liverpool striker Salah got on the scoresheet for Egypt but could not avoid a third-successive World Cup 2018 loss as Salem Al Dawsari earned a deserved 2-1 win for Saudi Arabia.

In another Group A match, the host Russia suffered 3-0 loss to a promising Uruguay.

Please follow and like us: