PDP’s Choice Of Okowa Surprises Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that the opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, has selected the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, as the Vice Presidential candidate of the party to run alongside Atiku Abubakar has taken some Nigerians by surprise.

African Examiner recalls that there were initial reports that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, was picking the ticket. However, in a new twist, the party has decided on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

This development has sparked social media reactions among Nigerians on social media who feel that Okowa doesn’t have the political clout for the position.

According to an online political analyst, Okowa is not the right person for this position as he has not been able to unite the PDP in his own Delta State. Also, many are of the view that the election of Sheriff, as replacement of Governor Okowa in Delta State, was not free and fair and Governor Okowa has not made any concrete efforts to heal fray nerves.

Also, the perceived feud Governor Okowa have with his predecessor, James Ibori is seen by some to be an issue as they believe that both Okowa and Ibori can’t work together to help PDP win the state in the forthcoming elections. African Examiner captures some of their thoughts as seen on Twitter.

@bolajiayo writes: “Na so Atiku lost the election before it even starts! Okowa??? Someone fighting Ibori? And not even the brightest of the South-south? What electoral values does he have? Anyway, I am still learning Sha.”

@Bernard_Onuegbu writes: “Okwo who is struggling to keep Delta State’s PDP together because of his beef with James Ibori and his anointed candidate who might lose Delta State to Agege is PDP’s VP candidate. Wike is the only one that can give Atiku votes from SS. Remember APC is willing to play dirty.”

@MrOdanz writes: “Will Okowa and Ibori work together to deliver Delta state for PDP? Will Wike go to the end of the world for PDP in Rivers? Or he’d let Amaechi divide the votes with him for APC?”

@mamuzoADUMS writes: “Ibori’s loyalists are angry Atiku picked Okowa for Vice presidency. They can’t seem to understand that their lord and leader is longer the king he used to be.”

@PoojaMedia writes: “Okowa beats Wike to Atiku’s VP. Atiku won’t want a VP that is close to being powerful like him. At least, he should use his experience with OBJ as example.”

@innocentonodi writes: “I don’t really think so @PoojaMedia, wike is the right man to help Atiku in winning the election come 2023, because is really a fighter in the game of politics he knows the in and out in this game call politics while Okowa for me is too soft.”

@tseyi02 writes: “Can Okowa pull votes like Wike? I don’t think so.”

@MikkiRoyal11 writes: “He nor fit deliver anywhere apart from Delta. Wike would have delivered some northern states for d party. As it stands, APC don win again. Tinubu don win, PDP don loose guard.”

@ally_citizen writes: Lol. Rivers have given PDP over 1M + presidential votes in past 2 years general election. Let’s see the outcome 2023. Wrong pick if you ask me but then what do I know. Okowa will do well too but you see Wike he is on another level of competence if you ask me.”

@MikkiRoyal11 writes: “Okowa didn’t beat Wike. Wike nor want VP slot and Atiku dey fear to work with Wike, whereas na only Wike for fit deliver d north give PDP. Atiku has a bad record in the north and Okowa nor get level for that way. As it stands, it’s a one Man race. Tinubu is d next president.”