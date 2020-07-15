WTO: APC Governors Endorse Okonjo-Iweala

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Progressives Governors’ Forum has endorsed the candidature of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the position of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state and Chairman of the forum said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Bagudu urged President Muhammadu Buhari to lobby other African leaders towards ensuring the victory of Okonjo-Iweala in the interest of the country.

According to him, the emergence of Okonjo-Iweala as head of the WTO will usher in an era of prosperity for Africa.

Bagudu said that the forum believed that the world would be more united with Okonjo-Iweala at the saddle of the WTO.

“In nominating our own Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Buhari did not just present a Nigerian Candidate but he presented to the world one of its best, albeit from Nigeria, and one who is eminently qualified to lead the task of fixing the world trading system.

“Getting it right at the World Trade Organisation shall hasten the goals of Africa in the global arena.

“With Okonjo-Iweala who is cut out for the job given her background, her achievements, her world view, who promotes the belief that a trading system can work for the benefit of all.

“And truly that’s what the world needs, all nations and peoples committed to the promotion of equitable trading system should support her emergence as the Director-General of WTO,” he said.

NAN