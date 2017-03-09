Xabi Alonso confirms retirement at end of season

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso has confirmed he will retire when his contract expires in the summer.

Alongside a picture of him waving goodbye, the 35-year-old Spain international wrote on Twitter: “Lived it. Loved it. Farewell beautiful game.”

He won club honours with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern and the World Cup and two European Championships.

Alonso told Bayern’s TV channel: “It wasn’t an easy decision to make, but I believe it’s the right time.

He added: “I always thought it would be better to quit sooner rather than later. I still feel good, but I believe this is the right moment.”/BBC

Please follow and like us: