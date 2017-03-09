W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Xabi Alonso confirms retirement at end of season

Posted by Latest News, Sports Thursday, March 9th, 2017

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso has confirmed he will retire when his contract expires in the summer.

Alongside a picture of him waving goodbye, the 35-year-old Spain international wrote on Twitter: “Lived it. Loved it. Farewell beautiful game.”

He won club honours with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern and the World Cup and two European Championships.

Alonso told Bayern’s TV channel: “It wasn’t an easy decision to make, but I believe it’s the right time.

He added: “I always thought it would be better to quit sooner rather than later. I still feel good, but I believe this is the right moment.”/BBC

