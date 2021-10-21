Bandits Abduct Over 30 Travelers In Niger State

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Over 30 passengers have been allegedly abducted by armed bandits at Garun-Gabas in Rafi Local Government Council of Niger State.

According to available information, the victims were abducted Wednesday afternoon along the Zungeru-Garin-Gabas highway on three separate vehicles.

The travelers were traveling in an 18-seater bus and two other vehicles when they ran into the gunmen.

According to eyewitness accounts, the bandits blocked the road and shot sporadically into the air to scare villagers who scampered to various directions before taking the passengers away to an unknown location.

A resident of the area who did not want the name mentioned, stated that after kidnapping the travellers the bandits in large numbers ran into the Kundu forest in Rafi to rustle cattles.

