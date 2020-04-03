Zamfara DPR Cautions Public Against Fuel Panic Buying Due to COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR)

has cautioned members of the public in Zamfara against panic buying of petroleum products as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Controller, Gusau DPR Field Office, Alhaji Yusuf Shehu gave the advice on Friday during surveillance patrol on filling stations in Gusau, the state capital.

Shehu said the department has the responsibility of monitoring filling stations to ensure that the petroleum products were made available to Nigerians and sold at government official pump price.

“You know since last week, we embarked on monitoring filling stations to ensure compliance to the Federal Government’s directive of new petrol pump price of N123.50.

“We noticed some members of the public embarked on panic buying of the product over fear of scarcity due to COVID-19,” he said.

Shehu urged residents of the state to remain calm, as the Federal Government had made adequate arrangements to provide enough petrol to the public, in spite of the COVID-19 challenges.

“l am sure with the arrangement made by government, there will be no scarcity of the commodity.

“You know, we are facing COVID-19 challenges globally, which resulted into restriction of movement, inter-state shutdown, as part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Some members of the public thought this may cause scarcity of the commodity, that is why they embarked on panic buying of the products,” he explained.

Shehu also warned filling stations to shun hoarding practices, saying that anybody found wanting would be dealt with according to the rules and regulations of the department.

The Controller commended filling stations in the state for complying with the government’s directives.

“Based on our records, almost 70 per cent of the stations in the state complied with the directives, while the remaining 30 per cent have exhausted their products,” he said. /(NAN)