Zimbabwe Businesses Defy Mugabe’s Order to Slash Prices

Photo: Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe

AFRICAN EXAMINER — Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe is lashing out against businesses that he believes are defying his orders to reverse price hikes for basic commodities.

Mugabe is accusing those who defy his order of being “saboteurs” against his government, some of whom he said were from within his own ruling Zanu PF party.

He promised to take corrective measures but some analysts are calling for the government to stabilize the economy, rather than blame businesses.

The past two weeks have seen a wave of panic buying as Zimbabweans react to reports on social media that shortages similar to those of 2008 are returning./VOA

