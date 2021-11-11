10 Arrested For Alleged Diversion Of School Bags Donated By UNICEF In Adamawa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has confirmed the arrest of 10 staff of the Local Education Authority (LEA), for allegedly diverting school bags donated by UNICEF in the state.

SUBEB’s Chairman, Dr Salihi Ateequ, disclosed this at a news conference, in Yola.

Ateequ said the board would not rest until all the erring personnel were brought to book, adding that efforts were being made to apprehend more suspects in connection with diversion of the bags.

“A high level committee was constituted and the committee has done its job very well.

“Arrests in respect of the sale of the UNICEF school bags have been made in Michika, Mubi South, Hong, and Yola North Local Government Areas of the state.

“Ten suspects were found wanting and had been charged to court,” he said.

This, he said, would serve as a deterrent to others and guard against diversion of school bags and learning materials donated by the UN agency.

African Examiner reports that Mr Joel Isiah, UNICEF’s Education in Adamawa has raised alarm over diversion learning materials donated to schools in the state. Isiah described the action as “sabotage”.

