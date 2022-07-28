Again, Gunmen Attack Owo Town

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday night, attacked Owo town in Ondo State and injured many.

This attack is coming barely two months after terrorists killed about 40 worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

According to available information, people were injured in the attack which took place Wednesday evening, at Folahami Junction, where a construction company called Craneburg Construction Company was located.

Witnesses stated that the gunmen detonated explosives and opened fire on those at the site.

As at the time of filing this report, it is uncertain if there were casualties in the attack.

Funmi Odunlami, the Ondo State police spokesman who confirmed the attack stated that three persons were injured.

“Tonight, there was a shooting incident at Craneburg Construction Company Owo, Policemen are currently at the scene, victims have been taken to Hospital and they are in stable condition,” she told Vanguard.

”We cannot ascertain the casualty figure now and we also cannot say it was a terrorists’ attack with the use of explosives devices but tomorrow morning , the EOD men of the command would go to the scene.”