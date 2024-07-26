Witches, Wizards Delayed My Birth — Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, revealed that his mother carried his pregnancy for 12 months before his birth by Mrs Benice Obasanjo

The former president attributed the delay in his birth to the influence of some witches and wizards who gave his mother a tough time before God’s intervention.

According to a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital by his media assistant, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former president gave the assertion during a drama presentation titled “Aremu omo Asabi” held, to mark 66 years remembrance of his late mother, Bernice Obasanjo.

The drama was held on Wednesday at the main auditorium of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo had lamented that it was unfortunate that his mother never lived to see how great God had been so marvelously helped him to become in life and of course, enjoy the fruits of her hard labour.

He said that though his mother gave birth to nine children, only two of them, himself and his sister, survived.

“I was told I was in my mother’s womb for 12 months, and since I was born, I have not been left for once. She had nine children, but two of us survived, myself and my sister,” he said.

“I was the only one who went to school because my father’s belief was that no matter how educated a female child is, she would end up in the kitchen.”

The former president, however, at the programme, promised to support the troupe’s quest to present the longest open drama to clinch a Guinness Book of Record.

Speaking at the programme, the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, represented by his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said mothers will forever be the bedrock upon which the foundation of any society is built.

The deputy governor described Obasanjo’s mother as a great woman, while alive, saying her influence would continue to endure through the lives of her children, especially Obasanjo, who remains a formidable figure in Nigeria’s history.

The governor added that the musical drama titled, ‘Aremu Omo Asabi’ performed in celebration of her life was not just recounting history, but was also a prompt reminder of the sacrifices mothers make and the indelible spirit they pass on to their children.

“This tribute is also a call to action for all of us to honour and support mothers in every way possible. It reminds us of our collective responsibility to create an enabling environment where every mother’s hope for their children can flourish” she said

“This is why the present administration continues to pursue policies which ensure access to quality education, healthcare and opportunities for all so that the dreams that mothers have for their children can be realised,” he said”

Also speaking, his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Salu Hundeyin, commended Obasanjo for honouring his late mother after 66 years, pointing out that mothers are special instruments in the hands of God and man, that must be treated specially and accorded necessary honour.