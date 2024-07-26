Olympic: Canada Women Football Coach Sent Home For Spying On Opponents

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Canada has sent home their women’s Olympic football coach, Bev Priestman, following allegations of drones being used to spy on their opponents.

Canada are the women’s Olympic champions from Tokyo 2020 and had already sent home two members of staff on Wednesday.

That was after drones were used to spy on a New Zealand practice in France.

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) said in a statement on Friday it had now removed Priestman from the team due to her suspension by Canada Soccer.

“Over the past 24 hours, additional information has come to our attention regarding previous drone use against opponents, predating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” Canada Soccer chief executive Kevin Blue said.

“In (the) light of these new revelations, Canada Soccer has made the decision to suspend Women’s National Soccer Team Head Coach Bev Priestman for the remainder of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“This will also be in place until the completion of our recently-announced independent external review.”

Assistant coach Andy Spence will take the reins for the remainder of the Olympic Games.

Canada defeated New Zealand 2-1 in their tournament opener on Thursday.

Priestman had earlier removed herself from coaching the match on Wednesday.

NAN