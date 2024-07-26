There Is No Need To Protest, Nigeria Is Okay – Portable

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, better known as Portable has stated that there is no need for Nigerians to protest as the economy of the country is okay.

It could be recalled that various bodies have planned to organise a protest between August 1 and 10, 2024 because of the increase in the cost of living under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Portable, reacting to this development on Thursday on his Instagram story argued that there is no need for protesting and he alleged that people who intend to protest are jobless.

“It won’t be well with anyone who tells me to perform during the protest. Don’t you have a producer too? You should also collect the mic and join the protest too.

“Please, I need money, I’m hustling. If you take your job seriously, you won’t join the protest. Don’t fight for Nigeria, fight for yourself.

“Nigeria is okay, you are the one who is not okay. There is money in some places, you are the one who did not hustle or not loyal to your helper.

“You are the one who doesn’t make connections. There are people who can help, there are jobs. You are the one who is not working. Fight for yourself,” Portable said.