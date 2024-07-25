Breaking: Ohaneze President General, Iwuanyanwu Dies @ 82

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President General of apex Igbo socio cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has passed on at the age of 82.

He died this afternoon, in a medical facility in Abuja.

The Octogenarian Imo state born businessman took over the Mantle of leadership of the Igbo umbrella body in April, 2023, after the demise of his predecessor, professor George Obiozor who died in December 2020.

Iwuanyanwu, publisher of Daily Champion newspapers Lagos, hails from Ikeduru local government area of Imo state was a close Ally of incumbent Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

A statement from the son read: “the Iwuanyanwu family of Umohia Atta in Ikeduru local government area of Imo state announces the demise of our Patriarch Engr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu,

Chief died on Thursday July 25, 2024 after a brief illness. He was 82.

Chief Iwuanyanwu before his death was the president General of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide. and president of the Owerri People’s Assembly.

“Details of his burial will be announced later by the family after due consultation. Signed Jude Iwuanyanwu son, for the family.