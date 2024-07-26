W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Mourns Late Ohaneze Leader,  Iwuanyanwu

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Friday, July 26th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who passed away on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale.

Iwuanyanwu was the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. He was an accomplished businessman and notable politician.

Tinubu condoled with the Imo State Government, the friends and associates of the deceased, and Ndi Igbo over this irreparable loss.

 The President affirmed that Iwuanyanwu would always be remembered for his remarkable legacy. 

Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed elder statesman and comfort to his family.

_______________________________


