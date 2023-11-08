19 Years After, Mbah, WaterAid, UNICEF, Launch Enugu State Water Sector Law

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After nineteen years, the Enugu state government, in partnership with Wateraid Nigeria and UNICEF has formally launched its water sector Law aimed at regulating issues on water generation and supply, as well as providing citizens rights to access basic portable water and sanitation services.

The six chapter document with over one hundred pages, equally provides the institutional and regulatory framework for the Water and sanitation sector.

African Examiner writes that the journey to the enactment of the new law passed by the Enugu State House of Assembly on 27, July 2021, commenced in 2004, but was assented to on the 3rd of August 2021 by the immediate past Governor of the state, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The law, prepared by the state Ministry of Water Resources, among other things, made provision for the involvement of the private sector in the system.

Speaking Wednesday during the official launch/Dissemination of the law jointly funded by the State government, Wateraid Nigeria and UNICEF, Governor Peter Mbah of the state, said provision of portable water to Citizens remains topmost priority to his administration.

Secretary to the State government SSS, Professor Chidiebere Onyia, who stood in for the governor at the event stated that: “This is important to us as a government, following the promise the governor made to the people during his political campaign during which he pledged to provide water to the people.

“We are not only working on providing water but enough water for the people’s consumption, and we are going to produce 60 cubic meters of water before November 23” he hinted.

“The Enugu State Government is committed to ensuring that there is clean water, but the citizens need to also play their own part by improving their pipes and taps to avoid breaking due to high pressure of water.

Onyia, expressed appreciation to the state development partners, especially Wateraid Nigeria for her interventions on issues concerning water and sanitation, saying the government is not taking such gestures for granted.

In a goodwill message, Wateraid Country Director, Evelyn Mere, who stressed the need for all and sundry to always embrace and Promote issue pertaining to Sanitation and hygiene for healthy living, said it’s commendable that the government State recognizes the crucial role of water, sanitation hygiene in the development and well-being of citizens.

According to her, by enacting this comprehensive law, Enugu state has taken a significant step towards the effective management and sustainable use of water resources in the state.

Mere, who spoke through the State Wateraid programme monitoring, Evaluation, and Reporting officer, Mr. Eteta Eta, added that the dissemination and launch of the Water sector law serves as a beacon of hope for the people of Enugu state.

“This achievement demonstrates the state government’s commitment to promoting good governance and transparency in resource management. With the water Sector law in place, there will be clear guidelines and regulations governing water allocation, usage and conservation” Mere stated.

Earlier in his remark, the State Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Felix Nnamani, had thanked governor Mbah for fulfilling his campaign promise of providing water to the people one hundred and eighty days after his swearing in.

He said the law will usher in a new dawn in the water Sector of the state, calling on citizens to abide by all it stipulates for their own interest.

Also in a goodwill message, a group under the platform of Network of Water rights Initiative, congratulated the state government for the development.

Ambassador Amaka Nweke who spoke for Board Chairman of the Organization, noted that the new law has made provisions for very crucial interventions in the water Sector, as it recognizes access to clean drinking water.

Highlights of the event was the official unveiling and review of the document by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, who performed the assignment through the Deputy Director, legal drafting in the Ministry of Justice, Barrister Chidi Chime.





