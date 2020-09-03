2 Nigerians Nabbed For Hacking Bank Account In India

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two Nigerians and three other nationals were apprehended on Wednesday by the Surat Crime Branch for allegedly hacking into a bank account which belong to a builder and transferring Rs 1.71 Crore through net banking.

The Nigerians are Raphael Yinka (38) and Kelvin Ozombe (38). Others are Nevil Shukla, who lives in dent of Rajkot, Rakesh Malaviya comes from Katargam, and Imran Kazi resides in Mumbai.

According to the Indian Express, the builder forwarded a complaint with the police stating that Rs 1.71 crore was fraudulently transferred from his bank account on July 26 and July 27, 2020.

The police began their investigation and discovered that the total amount, Rs 18.20 lakh was transferred to two different bank accounts which belong to Vikash Solanki from Surat.

When the police interrogated Solanki, he disclosed that he saw an advertisement in a newspaper where he saw that a person could earn while working from home. He contacted the phone number on display.

Solanki contacted Mohit Palmer and he was told to open two bank accounts in ICIC and furnished the details to him. The job seeker, Solanki did as he was told and Parmar then handed over Solanki’s ATM cards, pass books and other bank details to Imran Kazi. Imran also handed everything to Nevil Shukla and his aide Rakesh Malaviya.

Police stated that the five members divided Rs 18.20 lakh among themselves

Also, 10 mobile phones and five ATM cards were recovered from the accused and Covid-19 test was done before they were arrested by Crime branch officials.

According to the police inspector of Surat crime branch, A K Chauhan, in a statement disclosed that the five members who were apprehended stated that Rs 1.71 crore that they stole from the Surat builder’s account has been transferred to 11 other bank accounts.

He said: “Of this, we have already got details of Rs 18.20 lakh. The gang members used to target unemployed youths and lure them to work from home and earn money. Vikash Solanki is one of them.

“Imran, Nevil and Rakesh provide bank account details to the Nigerian nationals in which the fraud money is transferred. We have not pressed any charge against Solanki and Parmar yet, as their role in the gang has not been established yet.”

