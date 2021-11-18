Lawyer Allegedly Injures Minor With Hot Knife Over N500 theft

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 35-year-old lawyer, Aina Odetayo, who allegedly assaulted her 12-year-old nephew with a hot knife over N500 theft, has appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Odetayo, who resides at Agege, Lagos State, is facing trial on a three-count charge bordering on assault and inflicting bodily injury.

The prosecutor, Insp. Michael Unah, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences on Nov. 14, at No. 13A, Green Hill Estate, Agege, Lagos.

He said that the defendant the injured the minor on the back with a knife, adding that she infringed on his right.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant after inflicting injury on the minor, prevented him from being treated.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 10,12 and 13, of the Child’s Right Law of Lagos State, 2019.

Magistrate Azeez Alogba granted the defendant bail on self-recognisance, and ordered her to produce her Call To Bar Certificate.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 30 for hearing.























