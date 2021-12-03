COVID-19: U.S Confirms 2 Cases Of Omicron Variant

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The U.S. State’s Health Department, has confirmed second case of COVID-19 Omicron variant in Minnesota, a day after it reported first case of the new variant.

The U.S. reported its first case of the Omicron variant in California on Wednesday.

The concerned Minnesota resident, an adult male, had a recent travel history to New York City and had been fully vaccinated.

“He developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24,” the state’s Health Department said, adding that his symptoms have resolved.

It said that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had urged all eligible Americans to get vaccines and boosters to fight Omicron.

The state’s Health Department said Omicron is spreading quickly around the world, and will increase family vaccination sites and expand availability at pharmacies.

Just 58.9 per cent of the total U.S. population, or 196 million people, have been fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates among wealthy nations.

More than 786,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, including 37,000 in November alone.

NAN