2023: Again, Labour Party Clarifies That Ex- Presidential Aide, Edoga, Remains It’s Enugu Guber Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Chapter of the Labour party, (LP), has reiterated that former Aide to Ex- president Good luck Jonathan, and one time member of the Federal House of Representatives, Barrister Chijioke Edeoga, remains it’s Enugu State gubernatorial Candidate of the party in 2023.

It urged it’s esteemed members, supporters, and members of the public to ignore any rumour to the effect that Edoga, who is the immediate past Commissioner for Environment has been replaced by another person.

A statement made available to African Examiner Monday in Enugu by the party’s publicity Secretary, Comrade Ibuchukwu Ohabuenyi Ezike said : “the Rt. Hon. Barr. Chijioke Jonathan Edeoga is Still the Undisputable Gubernatorial Candidate of the Labour Party in Enugu State.

“Last week, we issued a press release where we clarified that the Rt. Hon. Barr. Chijioke Jonathan Edeoga is the Gubernatorial Flag Bearer of the Labour Party in Enugu State.

“However, since three days or so now, our numerous members and supporters have continued making calls to find out if Edeoga has actually been replaced as the Labour Party candidate as stinking rumours have notoriously continued to peddle in the Coal City State that a certain politician has replaced Edeoga as the only and authentic flag bearer of our Party described by Nigerians as “the people’s Movement for 2023.

“Most of these members, journalists and supporters have insisted that we issue another statement to denounce the lies and convince them that the Sun is still rising from the East, in other words, that Hon. Edeoga is still the Candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 Guber elections in Enugu State.

According to the statement, “this popular demand has necessitated this press release to reassure party men and women, youth, supporters and the entire public — that the amiable Rt. Hon. Barr. Chijioke Jonathan Edeoga is still the Undisputable Gubernatorial Candidate of the Labour Party in Enugu State.

“As we all know, Edeoga’s momentous movement to Labour Party occasioned heightened apprehension, worries, tension and sleepless nights in certain quarters across the state and among the people of the Enugu State.

“These persons and groups have not rested on their oars in trying to deceive and mislead our teeming members and supporters that Edeoga, the Candidate of our Party, has been dropped.

“While we don’t want to join issues with those making futile efforts to bring our Party to ridicule, we wish to maintain in the words of Bob Nester Marley that; “truth cast down will rise up again because no lie lives for eternity”.

“Edeoga, the rising sun from the East will soon shine to give Enugu people the light that they have yearned for years.

“Also, in no distant time, the officials and leaders of our party will unveil our candidate and bring to an end, this spurious rumours that our Flag Bearer has been replaced.

“We will storm Enugu with Edeoga leading the Party when our people will witness a political earthquake that would shake the whole state.

It added: “We are a political party of the resilient and incorruptible working class people, civil society and progressive forces who are in a land mark mission to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from the looting political class.