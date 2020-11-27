2023: Atiku Prepares To Purchase PDP Presidential Ticket, Says APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) says that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is poised to purchase the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 election.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday as he accused the Wazirin Adamawa of scheming to “purchase” the PDP 2023 ticket.

According to Nabena, Atiku has begun holding campaign meetings in Dubai.

He writes: “The PDP and Atiku Abubakar, who has begun early 2023 campaign on the PDP’s presidential candidature he is poised to purchase, are engrossed with their Dubai meetings to plot their hallucinatory return to ensure their bid to selloff the remainder of our national assets.”

He, however, added that, “Nigerians are wiser.”

