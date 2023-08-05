I’m Surprised Most Of Our Actresses Have Left Their Husbands – Pete Edochie

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has stated that he is surprised that most actresses in Nigeria have left their husbands.

Edochie talked about the spate of failed marriages in Nollywood during a recent chat with journalist, Chude Jideonwo on the ‘WithChude’ podcast.

He made reference to Chioma Akpotha, Ireti Doyle and Tonto Dikeh’s failed marriages.

The 76-year-old actor stated that most women make the mistake of thinking that the grass is greener on the other side and he also stated that women should take their wedding vows seriously and remain in their marriages “for better or worse”.

Edochie also argued that “men and women are not equals in the home. In our culture, a man does not kneel to offer a ring to a woman”.

“If you come to our industry today, most of our girls who got married two or three years ago have all left their husbands,” he said.

“I was even shocked to hear that Chioma Chukwuka, Ireti Doyle, Tonto had also left.

“You know you take a vow when you are getting married for better or worse. Not for better for us but for better or worse.

“You will always think it is greener on the other side. That is the mistake that we all make.”

The African Examiner writes that the actor and Josephine, his wife, celebrated their 53rd anniversary in October last year.





