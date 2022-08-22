Ex- Enugu APC Deputy Chairman, Uduji, Joins Others In Hailing Agballa’s Expulsion

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As reactions continue to trail last Friday’s expulsion of Embattled Chairman of All progressive Congress APC in Enugu State, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, the immediate past Deputy state Chairman of the party, Hon. Kingsley Uduji (Esq) has joined league of its members to applaud the decision, saying it’s line with the party’s Constitution.

Agballa, was shown the exit door of the party last Friday by Executive Committee members of his Udi/Agbudu political ward over several allegations, including corruption and bad leadership style, threatening the state Chapter of the party.

Reacting to the development in a statement made available to Newsmen Monday in Enugu, Hon. Uduji, noted that such expulsion have a legal backing of the party constitution, and was long overdue.

The former Deputy State Chairman, argued that Agballa was never a member of the party, but was foist on the party by external forces who wants to control the affairs of APC in the state by all means.

Uduji, noted that “Since Agballa’s entrance into Enugu State APC through the back door, we have not known peace, it has been disastrous in fact, the party is almost at the verge of total collapse.

According to him, “his terrible style of leadership has forced most of our prominent members in the three Senatorial districts of the State to resign their membership and decamp to other political parties.

“Agballa is always itching to slap any member of the party in the state that opposes his anti- member decisions, or anyone who dare suggest, or advices him rightly, hence, he was nicked named (the slapping Chairman).

“I therefore, advice Agballa to stop parading himself as the State party Chairman, just as am also wishing him the best in his future endeavors.

“No member is above the party’s constitution, because it is supreme, no matter the office you are occupying at any level you must always respect that vital document which is the Soul of any organization.

“Besides, Agballa should know that this is not the first time a party leader is being removed by his Political ward. Like I said earlier, I wish him well in his future life outings.